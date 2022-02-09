Based on collection of innkeepers tax, tourism in Vigo County is quickly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vigo County collected more than $2.41 million from the innkeepers tax in 2021, which is near the pre-pandemic high of more than $2.53 million collected in 2019.
“That is near our high water mark in 2019, so that fact that we can back close to our all-time high is fantastic,” David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau, Tuesday told members of the Vigo County Tourism Commission, which oversees the bureau.
“It is the re-emergence of people being allowed to attend events, but I think it is also the knee-jerk reaction to all of us being away. People say, hey, let’s do this or let’s do that,” as people begin to travel, Patterson said after the meeting.
In 2018, the Vigo County Council approved increasing the innkeepers tax to 8 percent. It includes any rooms or lodging rented for less than 30 days, including homes or cabins such as in Vacation Rentals by Owner, commercial hotels, motels, inns, tourist camps and even university rooms rented out for non-student lodging.
In the pandemic year of 2020, the bureau reported more than $1.68 million in the innkeeper’s tax collected, down more than $856,000 from the prior year.
“It is nice to see things coming back and we are slated to have a fantastic April,” Patterson said. “In 28 years, I think this will be the best April we have ever had” for events, he said.
The new downtown Terre Haute Convention Center will stage its grand opening April. 9, enabling the county to begin marketing itself for more events, Patterson said.
Upcoming April events slated include:
• The Indiana Percussion Association state finals will be held at Indiana State University’s Hulman Center on April 2, expected to attract more than 3,000 people.
• Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will host FIRST Indiana Robotics State Championship event April 14-16 at the college’s Sports and Recreation Center. This event will attract about 3,000 people.
• Midwest Soccer Classic Tournament slated for April 22-24. This event attracts more than 3,000 people.
• Earth Day Festival & Craft Fair on April 23 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
• The inaugural Haute Hops & Vines Festival in the Terre Haute brewing district April 30.
“These events are great for the hotel business in Terre Haute,” Patterson said.
There is also an event in March, Patterson said. The Wabash Valley Tumbling and Gymnastics will host the Indiana State Compulsory State Championship on March 11-13 at Strive 365-Terre Haute Indoor Sports Complex. That event will also bring about 3,000 people to the city.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.