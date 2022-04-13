With expanded stages and performers, the Vigo County Tourism Commission Tuesday voted to approve a $10,000 sponsorship to the Blues at the Crossroads.
It is double the annual sponsorship from the Tourism Commission to the music festival, which is slated for Sept. 9 and 10 in downtown Terre Haute.
“They are doing a VIP upgrade so they will have bathroom trailers. They are adding bands and two more stages and are trying to grow the event,” said David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The event will be the 22nd annual festival, which is “a good feeder” to city hotels, Patterson said. “We have been the key sponsor, and if they are going to continue to grow, we can at least try this one time.”
The five-member board unanimously approved the sponsorship increase.
Some other sponsorships approved by the commission include:
• $1,000 to the Riley Conservation Club for the 2022 Area 5 Steel Challenge Championship.
• $5,000 to the Wabash Valley Fair Association. This is the first year of a three-year commitment the Tourism Commission approved last month.
• $3,000 to Terre Haute Regional Airport for the 2022 Air Race Classic, an all-women pilot competition in June.
• $1,000 to the Wabash Valley Road Runners annual sponsorship.
• $7,890 to Special Olympics Indiana’s Indiana Summer Games for promotions and athlete giveaways. The event is held in June on the campuses of Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
April events
Patterson said this April is the best April the county has seen for events. Some events have already taken place, such as the Indiana Percussion Championship and the opening of the Terre Haute Convention Center.
Other April events include FIRST Indiana Robotics State Championship April 13-16 at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology; a dog agility event at the Vigo County Fairgrounds April 16-17; Midwest Soccer Classic Tournament April 22-24; Earth Day at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College April 23; and the inaugural Haute Hops & Vines Festival from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 30.
Some events now slated in May include the 4th Annual Valley Tune-Up basketball tournament at the Wabash Valley Sports Center May 13-14; Banks of the Wabash Festival at Fairbanks Park May 26-29; 2nd Annual Terre Haute Colonial Fair at the Vigo County Conversation Club May 21-22. That events focuses on Indiana history from 1750 to 1812; and the Wabashiki Ride and Ride for the Fallen at Griffin Bike Park on May 28 and May 30, respectively.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.