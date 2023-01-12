The Vigo County Tourism Commission on Thursday approved sponsorships for events in August and September.
The commission, which oversees the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, approved $1,000 sponsorship for a Miss Softball Association Annual Swing for a Cure tournament to be held Sept. 23, 23, 30 and Oct. 1. The tournament will have more than 45 participating teams from Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, with several teams staying overnight in Vigo County hotels.
Also approved was a $1,500 sponsorship of the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Great Lakes Regional Conference for a three-day event Aug. 18-20. It will be at the Vigo County Fairgrounds.
The Blue Knights work to raise money for various charities such as Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Toys for Tots, DARE, Shop with a Cop and Concerns of Police Survivors.
David Patterson, executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, noted some upcoming sporting events slated for February that include the Indiana State USBC Bowling youth tournament from Feb. 25 to April 23, except April 9.
A swimming event, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference College Championships, is slated for Feb. 8-11. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is in the HCAC conference.
