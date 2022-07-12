Five museums will soon gain some financial support from the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, said several museums are in close proximity to the Terre Haute Convention Center, which gives convention attendees something to visit while in the city.
“We can’t break the bank for them [with sponsorships], but $500 for each of them as an annual contribution would be the right thing,” Patterson Tuesday told the Vigo County Tourism Commission, which oversees the bureau.
“I think it is a goodwill gesture,” Patterson said. The commission voted to approve the annual funding.
The museums are Terre Haute Children’s Museum, Swope Art Museum, Vigo County Historical Museum, Veterans Memorial Museum and CANDLES Holocaust Museum & Education Center.
Prior to that vote, Patterson reported the Convention and Visitors Bureau has received $250,181 from the county innkeepers tax, including bed and breakfast establishments, for the month of June.
While June’s revenue is slightly below June of 2021 — which generated $252,196 — total tax revenue through June is more than $1.156 million, up from the $923,810 collected in 2021 through June.
“Things are going great” so far this year in tourism, Patterson said, adding traditionally tourism is heaviest from September to November because of sporting and community events.
On another issue, the commission approved funding for replacement of a pump that provides irrigation to the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course
The commission approved $10,400 for the pump. The damaged pump had originally been installed in 1997 and had been repair seven times, Patterson said. “It will probably be near $20,000 to fix the whole [irrigation system,]” Patterson told the commission.
“We have to dig it all out of the lake and then put it back into the lake [and seed grass], so we will have some big [machinery] equipment bills,” Patterson said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
