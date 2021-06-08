The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday unanimously voted to retain collections from a tax increment finance (TIF) district in the Vigo County Industrial Park to be used to attract new business.
The commission will retain $738,150 from the Heartland Steel Inc. TIF district after a county bond was paid off early and will retain more than $34 million of assessed value in the industrial park.
Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., said TIF funds have been used to make improvements in the industrial park including a new road and water line for AIS Gauging, improved James Adams and Pfizer Drive and a portion of Polymer Drive in the industrial park.
“We are getting ready to extend a water line from AIS down to Harlan Road. The plans are being reviewed by Indiana American Water,” Witt said. “Our biggest project we have not done yet is the entrance of the industrial park, which is Industrial Drive to ThyssenKrupp,” he said.
“We also completed a rail project, so we have done about $1 million worth of work so far,” in the industrial park, Witt said.
In addition to road, rail and water improvements at the industrial park, Witt said the county “also has a robust book of business that we hope to be able to talk more about in the future, that will perhaps bring new opportunities for the commission to consider.”
The Heartland Steel TIF was created on September 29, 1997, when the county issued a $15.54 million bond for machinery for the company and re-issued the bond at a lower interest rate in 2005.
The Redevelopment Commission in June 2020 voted to use a county debt reserve fund, established to cover some bond payments in the event of a payment shortfall, to pay off $1.47 million in remaining outstanding bond payments, saving about $19,000 in interest costs. The bond was paid off on Aug. 1, 2020.
The Heartland Steel TIF is slated to expire on September, 29, 2027. That TIF district now includes Steel Dynamics Heartland, LLC. That company bought the cold roll steel mill in 2018 from Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN), LLC.
