On May 1, Indiana’s courtroom judges will be able to allow news media inside their courtrooms to record, photograph, and broadcast court proceedings that are not ruled confidential.
Whether judges will embrace this new freedom is another matter altogether.
Courtroom cameras and recording devices have long been banned due to Rule 2.17 of the Code of Judicial Conduct. An amendment to Rule 2.17 issued on Feb. 15 by Loretta Rush, chief justice of Indiana, overturned that prohibition effective May 1.
At their discretion, Indiana judges may allow cameras within their courtrooms.
Judge Chris Newton of Vigo Superior Court Division IV and the serving chief judge said he’s yet to be convinced of the efficacy of the new ruling.
Newton, who has 34 years of experience practicing law and/or presiding as a judge, said he’s a proponent of transparency.
“I respect open-door laws, but I don’t want to turn the courtroom into a circus,” he said. “People can use their camera phones to edit and make something sound the way they want.”
He added, “I’m fine with news cameras, but if people have a phone, they may not have the same ethical standards of journalists. I don’t want a free-for-all.” He added that he would be wary of the distraction caused by cameras using flashes.
Newton said, “Vigo County has to be a little cautious as we proceed and wait and see.”
Only news media as defined in Indiana Code 34-46-4-1 can be authorized to record and broadcast legal procedures, per the amended rule.
“There’s a spring judicial conference where we’ll be able to get information,” Newton said. “We’ll get more information and proceed from there.”
The new ruling followed a four-month pilot program in which five judges opened up their courtrooms, followed by feedback from public comment and a careful evaluation by the Indiana Supreme Court.
Conditions still exist — minors and jurors cannot be shown on camera, and judges may revoke authorization at any time for any reason.
Seasoned judges may find it difficult to adapt to the new world of cameras in courtrooms, Newton said.
“Cameras have been disallowed so long it may be hard to condition ourselves to their presence,” he said. “My colleagues and I will be cautious.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.