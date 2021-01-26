Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with Honey Creek Investments LLC to lease a 5,408-square-foot site that formerly housed a Sears Automotive Center for use as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The $15,000 contract is for three months, paid at $5,000 per month. Funds from the CARES Act will cover the lease.

“It will allow access for a drive through vaccine station for the county,” said Commissioner Brendan Kearns. “It has four bays” for drive through use, he said.

Earlier this month, the Vigo County Board of Health described its plan to open a health department-run COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former Sears space at the Haute City Center mall by Feb. 1, with six vaccinators capable of seeing upward of 200 people per day.

The department has received 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to date, of which staff has administered 410 doses since Jan. 12. Department staff said the additional space, along with additional vaccinators, will allow the department to reach more people with its allotment of vaccine.

Kearns said the county has an informal agreement for a second three-month lease, if needed, for the former automotive center.

Other business

In other business, commissioners approved a contract with Joink for fiber optic/internet service to the Vigo County Group Homes for Children. The cost is $5,000 for installation and $209 per month for a 60-month term.

Also, commissioners approved establishing a sex and violent crime fee and non-reverting fund. The $50 fee would be charged offenders for each time they registered on a state mandated sex offender site, plus $5 for each time the offender registers a new address.

The county is estimated to receive about $1,800 a year from the new fee, which would be used to offset costs for the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, which manages the registration.

The new fee and non-reverting fund will next need approval from the Vigo County Council to be enacted under state law, said County Attorney Michael Wright.

Also Tuesday, commissioners approved March 29 for a county tax certificate sale, for property with unpaid taxes that did not sell in an “A” sale in September.

Commissioners also made some board appointments. Those included appointing Judith Anderson, former county commissioner, to a one-year term on the Western Indiana Community Action Agency. Also, Tyler Dinkle, a field project manager for Sycamore Engineering, was appointed to the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.