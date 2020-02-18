A request to create two new full-time county positions and reclassify a part-time secretarial post for City Court to full-time received a chilly reception Tuesday from a three-member Vigo County Council personnel committee.
The committee, made up of council members David Thompson, Aaron Loudermilk and Lisa Spence-Bunnett, unanimously voted to move those requests onto the full council with no recommendation when the council next meets March 10.
Rob Roberts, chief deputy prosecutor, seeks to establish a new full-time legal secretary and a new deputy prosecutor position. That new deputy prosecutor position could cost the county up to $104,165, with full benefits. Roberts also sought to reclassify a part-time City Court legal secretary to full-time.
The prosecutor’s office currently has 10 full-time deputy prosecutors and six part-time prosecutors, one of which served City Court. However, the City Court prosecutor left the county in mid January, resulting in two other deputy prosecutors filling in on about 8,000 cases handled by that court.
The committee did address that position, voting unanimously to establish a stipend of $17,718 for each of the two deputy prosecutors, essentially splitting the salary of the City Court prosecutor for 2020. The committee recommended the measure be reviewed at the end of this year to determine if the funding should continue for 2021.
Roberts pointed to the need for two new positions, saying the county in 2019 had 521 domestic violence-related cases, which is more than a 50 percent increase above the average number of cases filed for the previous six years. The average number of domestic violence-related cases filed from 2013 to 2018 was 346.8
Also, major felony cases in 2019 increased more than 56 percent above the previous 12 years.
“The 367 major felony cases filed were a 27 percent increase over the number of cases filed in 2017 and 2018. More significantly, filings [in 2019] were 56 percent higher than the average number of major felony cases filed between 2007 and 2018,” Roberts told the committee.
Councilwoman Spence-Bunnett said the statistics do not point to the financial impact on the prosecutor’s office or impact on the judicial system, such as how to reduce incarceration costs.
Roberts said with more prosecutor positions, he expects cases to be handled more efficiently and drug cases to be reviewed earlier.
Additionally, Roberts said he hopes to present a recommendation to the County Council by the end of this year on a new diversion center. What the center would look like and what type of offenses – whether just mentally ill or just drug and alcohol cases or a combination of both – has not yet been determined, he said.
Physical size, staffing and location is still being reviewed, he said. “We do want a solid plan before the end of this year,” Roberts said.
Other measures include a recommendation to financially maintain sober living facilities in the county, many run by non-profit organizations, and establish a juvenile drug court. Methamphetamine remains the county’s largest drug concern, with the county still ranking a top county in the nation for meth lab seizures, Roberts said.
In other business, the committee voted to pass onto the full council a policy for use of a NIXLE Engage Public Notification System.
The system is overseen by the Vigo County Enhanced 911 Department and already in use by county law enforcement. The policy would cover additional use such as by the County Council and the county highway or health departments, with the committee recommending all posts be made in coordination with the council administrator.
