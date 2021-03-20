On Monday night, the Vigo County School Board will consider a recommendation to move to a five-day-per-week schedule for middle and high school students, starting on April 5.
This recommendation is based on low community spread, ease of contact tracing, high vaccine availability for school staff, and the successful implementation of a four-day-per-week schedule at the middle and high school levels, according to an email sent to parents Saturday morning.
“Contact tracing from weekend cases has not been an issue,” said Dr. Rob Haworth, superintendent of schools, in a news release. “It is our belief that our students have benefitted from more in-person learning. We are excited that the time seems right to now offer a more traditional in-person learning schedule to our community.”
It is the district’s goal to not return to a four-day-per-week or A/B schedule, instead determining on a school-by-school basis if an individual school needs a period of remote learning, according to the release.
The COVID-19 Task Force continues to meet weekly to discuss developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and how schools are meeting this challenge. If community spread changes significantly later this spring, the Task Force will consult with local healthcare leaders and Vigo County School Corp. administration to discuss the best course of action.
The statement from the school corporation to parents:
"Contact tracing from weekend cases has not been an issue and it is our belief that our students have benefitted from more in-person learning. We are excited that the time seems right to now offer a more traditional in-person learning schedule to our community.
"Mitigation strategies are essential to our success with a 5-day-per-week schedule and we will continue with our policies including masking, sanitizing, and distancing to the greatest extent possible.
"It is the Vigo County School Corporation’s goal to not return to a four-day-per-week or A/B schedule, instead determining on a school-by-school basis if an individual school needs a period of remote learning.
"The COVID-19 Task Force continues to meet weekly to discuss developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and how our schools are meeting this challenge. If community spread changes significantly later this spring, the COVID-19 Task Force will consult with local healthcare leaders and Vigo County School Corporation administration to discuss the best course of action."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.