Vigo third-graders do well on state reading test

Vigo County School Corp. third-graders scored above the state public school average in 2022 IREAD 3 scores.
In addition, VCSC had the highest scores among the state's largest 10 districts that are part of Indiana Urban Schools Association, the district reported Thursday. Statewide scores were released Wednesday.
In Vigo County, 81.2% of third graders passed the assessment compared to 80.7% of public school third-graders statewide. (When combining public and nonpublic schools, the statewide pass rate was 81.6%).
Among the largest districts in the Indiana Urban Schools Association, VCSC third graders had the highest performance. Other district passing scores included Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp., 73.2%; Fort Wayne Community Schools, 70.2%; Indianapolis Public Schools, 62.8% and South Bend Community School Corp., 58.1%.
In 2022, the Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination for Grade 3 (IREAD-3) was administered in spring and summer testing sessions to all grade three students in Indiana.
The IREAD-3 2022 scores "reflect the excellent instruction taking place daily in our kindergarten through grade three classrooms," Karen Goeller, deputy superintendent, stated in a news release.
Primary teachers, including writing co-teachers, focus instruction on the essential components of reading: fluency, vocabulary, phonemic awareness, phonics and writing, Goeller said.
"These tested students experienced some of our most challenging times during COVID-19, as they progressed from kindergarten to grade three, yet VCSC teachers continued to work conscientiously to make sure that every child had opportunities to learn to read," she stated.
The IREAD-3 scores are an important measure for third-graders, re-affirming that students have the foundation in reading that will be needed for future college and career success.
Janet Brosmer, curriculum coordinator, commended teachers for their many hours of remediation and after-school tutoring that took place in the spring.
In addition, the Vigo County Education Foundation provides teachers with "creative and engaging" mini-grants to support children in learning to read. "Parents and many community partners were also key in this important effort," the release stated.
Among individual VCSC schools, at Hoosier Prairie Elementary, 95.6% of third graders passed the test; at Rio Grande, 94.5% passed; at Lost Creek, 92.1% and Dixie Bee, 90.6%.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.