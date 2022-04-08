Vigo tells court no jail COVID cases in March

The Vigo County Jail reported no cases of COVID-19 among inmates or staff in March, according to a monthly status report filed recently in U.S. District Court.
From September 2020 through April 3, 2022, the jail has had 221 inmates and 55 staff members test positive for COVID-19.
Vaccines are available to all inmates and staff of the jail, and in March, three inmates chose to be vaccinated for a total of 227 vaccinated to date, the jail reported.
Rapid COVID-19 testing continues for all inmates who are booked into the jail.
Also in monthly reports submitted to the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Indiana, Vigo County officials reported that construction of the new 495-bed county jail is nearing completion.
County officials submit the monthly reports to comply with a judge's order in a civil rights complaint against the county for failure to remedy jail overcrowding and substandard jail conditions at the current jail.
Electrical systems are being finalized and furniture is being installed at the new jail, with an anticipated move-in date in May for the sheriff’s department. Inmate transfers to the new facility are expected in July after staff training concludes.
The report also noted that four full-time and three part-time correctional officers are scheduled to start work in April.
As of April 3, the jail employed 43 full-time and 11 part-time correctional officers.
The court has ordered the county to employ more staff in the jail.
The sheriff’s department has 68 correctional officer positions in its budget, and the Vigo County Council has increased the starting hourly wage for correctional officers to $19 in an attempt to attract more employees.
Correctional officer wages are also on the agenda for the County Council’s meetings this month.
The inmate census on April 3 was 332 persons, despite a court-mandated limit of 268. Another 41 inmates were being housed in other counties, for a total inmate population of 383.
Of the inmate total, 360 are being held pre-trial, the report said.
