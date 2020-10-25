Vigo teachers union will get new president

Jodie Buckallew will step down as Vigo County Teachers Association president effective Dec. 1, when Heidi McDonald will take over the union leadership position.
Buckallew was elected by association members this spring and replaced Mark Lee, who retired after holding the post for 23 years. She assumed the role June 1.
Buckallew has decided to step down to better meet the needs of her students and their families, she said.
“It’s almost a situation where you can’t serve as a full-time [elementary] teacher and as a full-time VCTA president,” said Buckallew, a Lost Creek Elementary special education teacher.
She will remain on the VCTA executive board as an elementary representative and will continue to be active in the Red for Ed movement, which advocates for better teacher pay and improved funding for public education.
“We’re getting an excellent president” in Heidi McDonald, a West Vigo High School science teacher, Buckallew said.
Buckallew said the class schedule, and the release time, for a high school teacher can better accommodate the demands of serving as VCTA president. McDonald “will be able to serve our members in a much better capacity,” she said.
For Buckallew, with in-person school back full-time, “Release time would be almost impossible to take without it affecting my students,” she said. It would have required frequent use of substitutes, which she said she believes is not in her students’ best interest.
When Buckallew decided to pursue the role as VCTA president, the pandemic was in its infancy and most people had no idea what was in store. It involved many meetings to develop a plan to bring students and employees safely back to school.
In addition, formal contract negotiations began in mid-September.
Buckallew stressed that central office “has been very supportive of the direction VCTA is going in. We have a great relationship.” Also, the union “has a great relationship at the building level with our administrators.”
She’s not going away, she said.
“I’ll still be a voice for teachers. We’re just going to have someone that can use that release time to definitely make our association better and stronger and have more communication,” Buckallew said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.