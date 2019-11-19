Vigo teachers in sea of red at Statehouse

West Vigo Middle School teacher Scott Dillion was among the thousands of Hoosier educators at the Statehouse on Tuesday as part of the Red for Ed Rally.
Dressed in colorful red attire, he was joined by others from the middle school as well as his daughters, Lanee and Kennidy.
Daughter Lanee’s sign read, “Future public school teacher. Do not crush my dream.” She aspires to be a teacher like her dad and other relatives, despite the problems that must be addressed, she said.
“We need to work on teacher pay,” Scott Dillion said. He’s concerned about past legislation that changed the way teachers get paid; those changes ended the salary schedule that enabled teachers to project what they would make in future years.
“You could plan for your future,” he said. Now, it’s difficult for new teachers to get ahead financially.
The Vigo County School Corp. was well-represented at the rally, with teachers joining others across the state in carrying signs, marching around the capitol building and chanting “Red for Ed” in support of public education.
Kim Fidler, Uniserv representative with the Indiana State Teachers Association, banged a bucket — which served as a drum — in support of public ed as she stood outside along Capitol Avenue. Others joined her in the drumline.
Later in the morning, Indiana educators created a sea of red as they marched around the Statehouse.
Teachers advocated for several issues that include investing the budget surplus in teacher compensation and holding teachers and schools harmless from I-LEARN consequences. They also want a new professional development requirement repealed.
The event was organized by ISTA and took place on Tuesday because it is the Legislature’s Organization day for the 2020 session.
Among those attending was Rosemarie Scott, Vigo County School Board member. “I hope the Legislature is listening,” she said. She came to support teachers.
“Every politician I ever talk to says children are the most import thing for our future, but they don’t back that up with the funds that they give to schools,” Scott said. She carried a sign that read, “Demand More” as she stood beside teachers from Dixie Bee Elementary.
Jennifer McCormick, state superintendent for public instruction, joined teachers outside and made her way through the crowd, greeting several and standing with them as they took selfies.
It’s awesome,” McCormick said of the crowd. “It shows that people are really motivated and ready to fight for kids. Kids deserve this day — adequate and equitable funding ... We are better than 50 out of 50. I think teachers are being very reasonable with their ask.”
She added, “It’s a shame we have to have days like today to get kids what they deserve.”
About 10 a.m., several Vigo County teachers met with Tonya Pfaff in the capitol building for a group photo.
“I think it’s fantastic that this many people came to support education,” Pfaff said. “Collectively, we’re standing together as teachers to say enough is enough. We need to change some things to better the education of our children. It’s all about the children. That’s why we’re fighting.”
Teachers from South Vermillion School Corp. also attended. Jacque Roberts, president of the South Vermillion Education Association, carried a sign that read, “My plasma paid for this sign because my salary couldn’t.”
The message South Vermillion teachers hoped to send is that, “We want public education to be fully funded by this Legislature, when we’re looking at a surplus of over $416 million and our teachers are having to sell plasma in order to make ends meet. We think we have a problem.”
Roberts said she sells plasma. “I’m a single mother and I have three children,” she said.
Retired Vigo County teacher John Gettinger, age 87, attended along with his daughter, who is a teacher. Teacher pay is so inadequate in Indiana, he is encouraging a grandchild who wants to teach to go to Illinois, where pay is better. Teachers have also lost collective bargaining rights.
“I’m embarrassed for Indiana,” Gettinger said.
Jodie Buckallew, Vigo County teacher who has helped launch a district-wide Red for Ed movement, said teachers are calling for fair student assessments, fair teacher wages and recognition of teaching as a profession.
“The turnout is amazing — to see teachers here from every part of Indiana and to realize we have so much in common ... to feel that unity and to know from today on we’re all united,” Buckallew said. “We’re going back to our communities to continue to let our local legislators know that public education is a priority.”
Her sign read, “Don’t Fail our Communities,” with the “F” circled.
Earlier in the day, a group of teachers formed a tunnel at the north entrance of the Statehouse, where legislators enter. They carried signs that read, “Demand more,” “Schools just want to have funds,” and “We expect respect.”
Some banged on buckets, while others chanted, “Red 4 Ed,” and “Fair pay now.”
In remarks on the south steps of the Statehouse, ISTA president Keith Gambill told educators, “This is a historic day and we are just getting started ... Children in Indiana are counting on us, and we will not let them down.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
