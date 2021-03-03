Ali West, a Vigo County School Corp. music teacher, can’t wait to get her COVID-19 vaccination.

While the 35-year-old teacher doesn’t qualify under state guidelines, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday his intention to prioritize educators through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The federal government hasn’t announced when the sites will open, but teachers in Indiana will have to register through the individual pharmacy portals of Kroger, Meijer and Walmart. The state’s 211 phone line and registration website will not be open to teachers, but teachers can find the participating pharmacy locations at ourshot.in.gov.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

West didn’t waste any time and has already registered an account “of sorts” on the Meijer website, although she wasn’t given an option to set up an appointment just yet. “It said it would let me know as soon as I’m able to be eligible for one,” she said.

The Indiana State Teachers Association, on its Twitter account, wrote late Wednesday afternoon, “Please be patient with the pharmacies as they will need to update their registration process. Keep checking and trying. ISTA will share more information as we get it.”

West is hopeful and ready.

“I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to be vaccinated,” said West, who’s in her 13th year of teaching. She teaches music at Meadows and Ouabache elementary schools.

“I can’t wait. I don’t even like shots, and I will be first in line if they let me,” she laughed.

Getting her vaccination will give her a sense of relief. “I worry about passing it more than I worry about getting it,” she said. “I don’t want to be the one to inadvertently pass it to someone else. I would feel horrible about that.”

Teachers believed they were going to be higher on the state’s priority list. She is glad Biden has prioritized not only teachers, but school staff as well. He wants every educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of March.

“It’s time to treat in-person learning like the essential service it is,” Biden wrote on social media Tuesday.

West said she’s had a lot of debates with people “who think teachers are not as essential as their job might be ... or we shouldn’t be line jumping because we think we’re more essential than others. But honestly, I think we are an essential service.”

If too many teachers are absent from school, whether because of quarantine or illness, a school may have to close and go to eLearning. “If the community wants our schools open, this is a really great step to help make sure that happens,” she said.

Heidi McDonald, president of the Vigo County Teachers Association, says the association “is happy to see that the federal government has prioritized teachers in obtaining vaccines through their program. Not only does this finally give teachers locally and statewide the opportunity to be vaccinated, it offers peace of mind to those who have concerns but want to be back in the classroom with their students.”

Tonya Pfaff, teacher and state representative, is also elated that teachers of all ages will finally be able to get vaccinated, giving them a greater sense of safety and security as they do more face-to-face instruction and with more students at school.

“It gives people a sense of relief,” Pfaff said. Now that the state has opened vaccinations to those 50 and over, she said she qualifies and has her first vaccination shot set up for Monday.

