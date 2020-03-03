Vigo takes additional step to improve security

While a computer ransomware attack last year did not compromise data, Vigo County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to take another step to protect the county’s information technology from future threats.
The commissioners approved a $18,651 software contract with Clearwater, Fla.-based KnowBe4. The contract targets email security.
“It will help us improve our security measures, specifically toward emails. This helps us enhance our education on email usage,” said Commissioner Brendan Kearns.
Ransomware is a type of malicious software or malware designed to deny access to a computer system or data until a ransom is paid to unlock data. Ransomware typically spreads through phishing emails or by unknowingly visiting an infected website.
Last year’s initial attack came at 2:22 a.m. on July 23 through a computer in Vigo County Superior Court Division 4. The virus likely came through an email. The county had to secure about 500 desktop and laptop computers.
“We had a lot of damage and cost-wise, we are well over half a million dollars in cost incurred,” Kearns said. “That ranges from buying all new computers for the courthouse, for example, which was impacted with the HVAC [heating ventilation air conditioning] system. That was something we would not have thought of, how would a ransomware attack impact the HVAC system? Well, a computer runs it,” Kearns said.
The Vigo County Courthouse closed for a half day in August last year after a computer stack in a closet on the third floor of the courthouse was impacted when air conditioning to the courthouse went out. Fans were used to keep other computer stacks operational.
A computer hardware failure happened prior to that, impacting a switch stack that supported information technology on the west side of the Vigo County Annex.
Much of the county’s data was stored off-site with computer vendors through the county, as well as in backup servers. The county auditor’s office brought in a separate computer server to issue county payroll checks. No personal or financial or property records were compromised, county officials said.
Vigo County has more than 800 employees who “have access within our county government to our computer system. All it takes is that one bad person to sneak in through a legitimate user, then they can get in and compromise the system and lock it down,” Kearns said.
“What we are doing is we have learned from that situation, and even though we had protective measures in place then, we are making sure we have better measures in place now,” Kearns said.
“That does not guarantee that we will not be compromised again. I am a firm believer that we will get hit again, but when we get hit next, I feel a lot more confident that we have training in place and new skills to respond to ensure that it does not get as bad as what it could be,” Kearns said. “It is another way to protect the county.”
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.
