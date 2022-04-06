Two local school districts are among those receiving awards as part of the Indiana Commission for Higher Education Teacher Residency Grant Pilot Program.
All told, fifteen new school corporations and 12 continuing corporations will host more than 70 teacher residents. A total of $1,050,000 in residency grants were awarded for the 2022-23 academic year.
Wabash Valley grant recipients were Vigo County School Corp. and Southwest Parke Community Schools. The post-secondary partner for each is Indiana State University. Vigo County received $60,000 and Parke County received $30,000.
The pilot program was created in 2019 by the Indiana General Assembly. Modeled after medical residency and apprenticeship programs, teacher residency programs are year-long, paid teaching experiences for student educators who plan on teaching kindergarten through 12th grade.
Students teach alongside an experienced mentor teacher, preparing them for the classroom after graduation. School corporations partner with an Indiana postsecondary institution to execute the program in their district. Institutions provide resources to the corporations, including program monitoring and evaluation, and sourcing of residency candidates.
School corporations are awarded $15,000 for each resident teacher they host.
“The school corporations selected are making strides to develop a pipeline of well-prepared future educators all across Indiana,” said Associate Commissioner for Legislation and Program Implementation Josh Garrison. “Under the teacher residency model, mentor teachers will prepare resident teachers for the challenges they will face in the classroom.”
Funding can be used to pay resident and mentor teacher stipends, as well as support costs for postsecondary partners. Initial grant recipients are eligible for renewal of the grant for the 2023-24 school year contingent on continued funding and initial outcomes.
