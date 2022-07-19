A summer survey to assess the number of homeless people in Vigo County is slated for July 27.
This year will mark the fourth summer survey taken through the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley to assess the number of homeless people in the county.
The coalition’s count is different than the federal Point-In-Time count usually conducted annually in January — when the homeless are likely to be sheltered and therefore easier to count due to the harsh winter weather. That federal survey is used to distribute funding for assistance programs.
“We knew the [federal count] numbers were probably low for many reasons and we thought let’s do a search in the summer time and hit areas that we are familiar with,” said Brendan Kearns, a county commissioner and co-chairman of the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley.
Kelli Fuller, homeless/community outreach care coordinator for Hamilton Center Inc. and a member of the Homeless Council, said the coalition also does “different ways of measuring homelessness as the Point-In-Time has a strict criteria that we have to follow and does not include people who are couch surfers.”
Couch surfers are people who temporarily stay at someone’s home, typically making use of improvised sleeping arrangements.
In 2021, the summer survey found 367 people counted as having no place to live. Numbers in 2020 were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in 218 people counted.
However, in its first year in 2019, the summer survey revealed 566 homeless individuals.
“I think we will have a higher count than last year,” Kearns told the coalition, which met Tuesday to coordinate efforts for the survey.
This year, the homeless coalition will have a station at Gilbert Park, which will serve as its operations center, but no stations will be set up at other parks, Kearns said.
The coalition still will seek to survey people in parks, as well as in soup kitchens such as at St. Benedict and St. Patrick Catholic churches and the Light House Mission. It also will seek people out at places such as hotels, a city bus station and at public libraries.
Telephone calls will also be made to area shelters and transitional housing to determine the number of people being served and to identify and address needs.
Personal hygiene items and some food supplies, along with other items will be distributed.
