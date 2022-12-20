The former Vigo County Security Center and the county’s juvenile center will be a top priority for the Vigo County Board of Commissioners in 2023, said Commissioner President Chris Switzer.
A study of the former security center at 201 Cherry St. was conducted earlier this year by DLZ, an architectural/engineering firm that designed the county’s new security center at 600 W. Honey Creek Dr.
The Cherry Street building opened in 1980 as county offices, but was converted in 2000 into a jail. The study’s objective was to explore potential uses for the former jail, ranging from using it for storage to tearing it down and opening the site for a new office building.
“The study went through mechanical, electrical, plumbing, building structure, everything within the [former jail] building and on the outside of the building,” Switzer said, “and [the study] gave us a road map of how to move forward with that building.”
That study was submitted to the County Council in May and again in November to bring attention to the issue for 2023, Switzer said.
Five options
The study considered five options, with costs ranging from $500,000 to $26.5 million.
The first option is to demolish the existing building, allowing the site to be redeveloped with a new facility for the E911 Department.
The new facility would include vehicle sally port and holding cells for inmates transported from the new jail, located 2.1 miles away, to the courthouse.
This option would cost $7.45 million, with demolition costing $950,000, a new 911 communication tower at $3.5 million and new sally port/holding area at $3 million.
“If the council and commissioners decide it is not feasible to renovate for something that will last 30 to 50 years, we may have to look at a new office building,” Switzer said.
“If not, the existing building could be razed and be a green space until we figure out something, but we have to find a permanent solution for the 911 Department, which is a priority along with what to do with this (former jail) building.”
The second option demolishes a portion of the former security center that held the jail. The remaining portion would be renovated and repurposed with the 911 Dispatch center in the lower level and a vehicle sally port and holding cell area would remain.
Switzer said the county had SERVPRO of Vigo County remove mold and clean up the lower level after inmates flooded a section of the jail prior to relocating to the new jail.
With no more water use above the 911 area, the lower level is being used for the dispatch center, the commissioner president said.
This option would cost $6.5 million to $8.5 million, with demolition costing $500,000, with the renovation of the east half of the building costing $6 million to $8 million.
The third option would repurpose the facility into a rehabilitation/treatment facility. It would require extensive renovation. The project would house a new 911 Dispatch center, a vehicle sally port and holding cells.
This option would cost $21.5 million to $26.5 million, with repurposing the facility costing $15 million to $20 million, and $3.5 million for a new 911 dispatch center and $3 million for a new vehicle sally port and holding cell area.
A fourth option would convert the former security center into a new county juvenile center.
That would require extensive renovation and repurposing. “Juvenile design standards are different than jail standards, so repurposing many of the areas would be costly,” the study states. “The overall square footage of the [former security center] is also significantly more than required for a juvenile center,” the study states.
A vehicle sally port and holding cells area for inmates from the new jail “would need to be constructed near the courthouse.”
This option could cost $16 million to $19 million, with repurposing the building costing $13 million to $16 million and a new vehicle sally port and holding cells costing $3 million.
Switzer said DLZ is now conducting a new study for options for the current juvenile center.
“They are going through the juvenile center like they did with the old jail and will give us a report,” Switzer said.
“That building is aging as it used to be a conference center for the Boston Connection and a hotel. Should it stay, should the juvenile center move and go down to the new jail, is it cost effective to keep that building and keep remodeling it, or do [we do] something new? Hopefully that is what that report will tell us,” Switzer said.
“We want to keep it going. We don’t want to profit off of that, but there are hardly any juvenile centers and we are getting kids from all over the state,” he said. “The juvenile program is great but the building is the question.”
The final option is to use the former security center for storage. The 911 Dispatch would remain in the lower level and an old jail vehicle sally port and holding cell area “would remain as is.”
The sheriff’s office area would be minimally repurposed for the public defender and CASA departments, according to the study.
This option would cost $500,000.
The commissioners president said he would like to see the former security center torn down, with a new county office facility built.
The existing county annex, at First and Oak streets, would likely be of interest to GE Aviation, located adjacent to the annex, Switzer said.
“We have to see where the County Council’s head is at and what that looks like. If possible, we would love to do something like that,” the commissioners president said.
Funding to be considered
Switzer said there are no funding options yet for the former security center “as we are just in early discussions. We know we have to do something with the old jail and don’t want it to just sit there. It is still a burden to taxpayers because we are paying electricity, but also recognizing Vigo County 911 Dispatch is still in there.
“It is a tough decision. It is a monumental decision for Vigo County because whatever we do will be something (to live with) for the next 30, 40 or 50 years,” Switzer said.
Vigo County has $20.76 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, with those funds obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
Switzer said commissioners intend to present its plan for ARPA projects to the County Council in February, however, that plan does not include funding for the former jail site.
Yet, the commissioners’ ARPA plan, Switzer said, does leave $3.5 million to $4 million not committed “just in case we have other projects come down the pipeline,” he said.
Commissioners plan to hold a public input session on the proposals for the former jail site sometime in 2023 “so the public can tell us what they expect to happen,” Switzer said.
Councilman R. Todd Thacker said the information on the former jail was first provided about the same time as the council was working on its 2023 budget, saying it was “a secondary measure to us” in 2022.
The council in January will restructure, electing its president and vice president for 2023.
“Once that is done, we will look at the layout of everything. ARPA and the old jail will be the two primary goals that we address with the council” in 2023, Thacker said.
“We are hopeful that [a decision on the use of the former jail site] will not be as divisive as building a new jail,” he said.
