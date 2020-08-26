Vigo students start receiving laptops

The Vigo County School Corp. is distributing nearly 4,000 Chromebook laptop computers to high school students this week, ushering in a new era for the school district.

The district, which had ordered them in May, received the devices a few weeks later than expected, a delay faced by schools nationwide because of high demand and other factors.

“We’re just excited to have them in hand and we’re still on track to get grades 3 through 8 by mid-September,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, as devices were being distributed to students at South Vigo in the main entry.

Originally, no student was going to have Chromebooks until next year, but COVID-19 expedited those plans. “We want to make sure these tools are in students’ hands,” Riley said. “We don’t want to go to remote learning, but these will be great tools if we have to.”

All three high schools have received the laptops, with distribution at South Vigo taking place Tuesday and Wednesday.

Distribution began Wednesday at West Vigo, and it begins today at North Vigo, Riley said. South Vigo received 1,667 Chromebooks; North Vigo, 1,706; and West Vigo, 550.

By the end of the week, every high school student will have had the opportunity to receive a Chromebook, Riley said.

The arrival of the laptops, which can be used at home and at school, opens new possibilities for student learning.

The district will be able to equip students with new computing skills, and “it will allow our teachers to be more creative in how they deliver education,” Riley said.

Teachers received Chromebooks last school year and have been training over spring and summer. A new learning management system, Canvas, also is being implemented.

In total, the district has purchased 11,060 Chromebooks for grades 3-12 at a cost of about $4 million funded through federal CARES Act dollars [$1.9 million] and a general obligation bond [$2.1 million].

The district also is working on expanding internet access throughout the community, particularly in low income and rural areas that lack access.

The district was awarded a $1.4 million grant to improve internet connectivity that benefits not only schools, but the community as well. While planning is still underway, funds will be used to provide community hotspots, or wifi internet access points, in those identified areas.

Among those picking up Chromebooks Wednesday was sophomore Elijah Cox, who believes the laptops will help with e-learning if school can’t be in session.

“It will help a lot more kids keep on track,” he said. “I know I had a hard time last year ... just because I wasn’t used to it and it was completely new to me.” He used his cell phone for school work when the pandemic forced school buildings to close.

Freshman Nia Green believes that with Chromebooks, “It will be easier to do everything on there.”

Elizabeth Fields came with daughter Lexy, who is doing school work at home as part of the hybrid program.

“I think it’s wonderful. She’s very excited,” Elizabeth Fields said. Lexy already uses Google Meet for lessons, and it allows her to see her friends.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.