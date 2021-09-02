Vigo still eyeing its county wage structure

As the Vigo County Council considers a new employee compensation plan, the county’s current wage and job classification consultant provided two options to update the county’s system in a special meeting Thursday.
Addie Rooker, a principal consultant with Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele and Associates Inc. (WIS), said the company did a job classification and compensation study in 2015. At that time, Vigo County’s compensation system “consisted of 21 grade levels and 40 sub levels,” Rooker said.
“There was no definition of the grades or of the steps or how someone moved through them,” Rooker told the council. “Part of the 2015 project was classifying all the positions and giving them a factor point, so you have a clear definition as to why a job was classified where it was, and since the county’s implementation of the job classes in 2016, we have been assisting the county in maintaining the system on an as-need basis.”
Rooker said a “Factor Evaluation System” (FAS) used for its employee wage plan was developed by the U.S. Department of Labor in the early 1970s.
“It is a system that is not proprietary to our firm or any other firm. It has been implemented throughout Indiana and the state of Indiana uses it, and numerous towns and cities,” Rooker said. “What is unique about the (FAS) is that it sorts jobs into job categories, so you are only comparing like jobs to each other,” Rooker said.
The FAS job classification categories include PAT for professional, technological; COMOT for computer, office machine, operation, technican; POLE for protective occupations and law enforcement; LTC for labor, trade and crafts; EXE for executive director; SO for special occupations such as chief deputy, teacher, physician, probation officer; U for unclassified such as seasonal/temporary/part-time positions.
“Then their are guide charts that assign factor evaluation points to various elements of the position and there are different job charts for each job category,” Rooker said. “So 300 points in the PAT category is not the same as 300 points in the LTC category,” she said.
WIS proposes two options. The first would be to update its midpoint salaries and salary ranges for job classifications from its 2015 study at a cost between $13,860 and $15,240, plus travel expenses. The work would take an estimated four months. Rooker said such updates should be done every three to four years.
For a complete new classification and compensation study, WIS estimates $80,820 to $82,540 plus travel expenses and needing seven to nine months to complete. Rooker said the new study would also be based from its 2015 study. Rooker said complete updates are not common, unless a county does not update regularly.
Rooker said WIS has been used by 80 of Indiana’s 92 counties and well as 70 cities and towns. Rooker said WIS works directly with county councils, but does not work with commissioners. However, Rooker said WIS could do so if the Vigo County Council wished to include the county’s executive branch.
While commissioners enter into contracts, under Indiana law, the council has authority to enter into contracts that deal with county employee salaries, as the council, the fiscal body of the county, sets all salaries or wages.
Vigo HR input
Last week the Council heard a proposal from Baker Tilly, an accounting and consulting firm that specializes in government work. It is a firm backed by the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
Baker Tilly’s proposed compensation plan and job classification would cost $63,500 plus actual costs of travel. Travel has a maximum cost of $3,000, with an estimated cost of $1,300. The study would take six to seven months to complete.
Kara Wright, human resources director for the county, said she has concerns that WIS will not conduct a full new employee job description and salary analysis, but would simply build on what was done in 2015.
“With WIS, my concern is that they are not starting from scratch,” Wright told the council. “They are taking what they already started with and just looking back at it. Personally, I think that is not the way to do it. In fact, what they originally sent ... it was the responsibility of the department heads and elected officials to review those job descriptions.
“I think we would be better off starting from scratch,” Wright said. “I think we need to start over. There are too many (job descriptions) that are already bad, and if you are just going to keep what you have and move forward with it, without sitting down and talking to somebody, I think you are going to end up with a whole lot of angry employees.”
Wright said she likes that Baker Tilly will teach the county employees the wage process.
“I think it makes us think about it and we are not handing it off to somebody else to do it and taking whatever they say. We have invested our time into our people and it is not said enough that the employees run this place. Nobody gets anything done without the rest of their employees, and if nobody is listening to them, we are not getting anywhere,” Wright said.
Council President Aaron Loudermilk, addressing Wright’s comments of WIS maybe not starting over, said, “I don’t know if that’s even a realistic possibility at this point. If they could start from scratch, if they could start over and scrap everything and go from square one — I don’t know if that is a possibility.”
“Obviously we have an issue with not having done an (updated analysis) like we should have two or three years out like we should have,” he said.
“I have to be honest ... for me, I kind of like the idea of somebody not within the confines of this building making the decision on classifications and how those play out and how those (salary/wage) adjustments are made,” Loudermilk said.
“From what I understood of the step and grade system, there was a lot of politics that were injected into it and a lot of problems created because of it....
“I was not around at that time, but I would be concerned that if we had one person making all those decisions, that is a lot of pressure for person inside the walls of any building that we have and that could play very hard on them at times. That is my overriding concern at this point,” Loudermilk said.
Councilwoman Brenda Wilson said, “I concur.”
Councilman David Thompson asked why an external company was asked to conduct an analysis.
Council Administrator Kylissa Miller said the county decided to go with a company as it did not have any job descriptions.
“As stated, there were 21 grades and no explanation as to way anybody was in a specific group,” Miller said. “Someone would come in and request changes without having any kind of basis to go by, so it was whatever the mood was.”
Miller said the council at that time made decisions on wages.
Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble said the system was not updated “and we could not afford to give the steps prescribed, so it got split and added more grades and steps. It is the same situation as now, it started with something but was not properly maintained.”
Miller said a wage study was done in the 1990s and not implemented by the county until 2001 or 2002, meaning the county started with a system that was out of date and without job descriptions.
That could cause problems, she said. For example, a person who had worked for the county for 25 could leave a position and a new person hired for that position would then start at the salary of the 25-year employee, Miller said. The new employee would then make more starting a new job than a person next to them who had worked for the county for 14 years, Miller said.
