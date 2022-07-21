Two Vigo County School Corporation science, technology, engineering, and mathematics teachers joined colleagues from across Indiana in learning ways to incorporate lessons about sustainable energy into their classrooms through intensive weeklong “boot camp” experiences recently at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Michael Glotzbach, a science teacher at Fuqua Elementary School, and Isaac Turner, a life sciences teacher at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, were among 18 teachers that participated in free workshops on campus July 10-15 and June 26-July 1, according to a news release from the institute.
These bootcamps, provided through Rose-Hulman’s Portal Resource for Indiana Science and Mathematics (PRISM) program, were supported by the Duke Energy Foundation and Rose-Hulman alumni Becky and Frank Levinson. Other participating teachers came from Evansville, Danville, Elkhart, Gary, Hammond, Indianapolis, Lawrenceville, Merrillville, New Castle, Richmond, and Whiteland.
Teachers learned about energy conservation practices, solar and wind energy, hydropower, lighting systems, the U.S. power grid, and coal and natural gas combined-cycle power plants – and how they can integrate these principles into their classroom curriculums.
Rose-Hulman professors providing instruction were Andy Mech, emeriti professor of mechanical engineering; Rebecca Bercich, assistant professor of mechanical engineering; and Robert Bunch, retired professor of physics and optical engineering. A guest speaker was Emily Kahren of Midcontinent Independent System Operator, an organization that manages the generation and transmission of high-voltage electricity.
Teachers also worked together on hands-on projects that could help students appreciate sustainable energy principles through building miniature windmill energy generators and solar- and fuel cell-powered cars. They visited the alternative energy providers.
Since late 2002, the PRISM program has provided interactive digital learning tools and professional development workshops for Indiana teachers in STEM areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.