The Vigo County School Corp. will present a “State of the Schools” address at 6 p.m. Thursday in the VCSC Conference Center attached to West Vigo Elementary School.
Superintendent Rob Haworth will provide an overview of the new, proposed strategic plan for Vigo County schools, which the administration and school board have developed over the last several months. The full plan will be presented to the board at a later meeting.
The evening will highlight the success of the corporation as well as key initiatives to address challenges like declining enrollment and facilities needs.
The Vigo County Education Foundation will also highlight their success over the last year.
