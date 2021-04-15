Vigo County property tax bills were mailed Thursday, with spring property taxes due May 10, according to Vigo County Treasurer Josie Thompson. Fall property taxes are due Nov. 10.
The treasurer’s office has a new website to make online payments, as well as provide tax and other property information. That website is LowTaxInfo.com. Residents can scroll down the webpage and click on the image of Vigo County.
Taxes can also be paid by calling 877-445-3675. Payment methods by phone, and online, include credit cards, debit cards and e-checks. A processing fee does apply.
Starting April 19, through May 10, payments can also be made at any Vigo County branch of the following banks: First Financial, Old National, Terre Haute Savings Bank, First Farmers and Trust, Fifth Third Bank and Riddell National Bank.
Additionally, payments can be put into a drop box, located on the north entrance of the Vigo County Annex. Payment can also be mailed to the Vigo County Treasurer, 191 Oak Street, Terre Haute, IN, 47807. Payment can also be mailed to the county’s processing center at Vigo County Treasurer, P.O. Box 1466, Indianapolis, IN, 46206-1466.
