The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board is seeking the public’s input on the potential construction of an indoor fieldhouse, outdoor sports complex and/or an aquatics facility in Terre Haute.
Any resident who is interested in providing feedback is encouraged to complete the survey by 11:59 p.m. EST March 20. The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/vigocounty.
The survey takes an average of 15 minutes to complete.
The survey dives into the three project components — indoor fieldhouse (potential synthetic turf sports hardcourts, etc.), outdoor sports complex (potential baseball diamonds, softball diamonds, etc.) and aquatic center (potential zero depth entry, water play, water slides, lazy river, etc.) — and asks various questions to determine the need, types of amenities, and current assets.
In January, the CIB hired PROS Consulting to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for the project, of which this survey is a part. The results will help the CIB determine the best options for the potential projects.
The final study will include a market analysis, business plan, space planning, concept design and cost analysis. That study is projected to be completed in May.
