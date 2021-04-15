Vigo Solid Waste District to offer free shredding services

Starting Tuesday, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District will offer free residential shredding services at its facility at 3230 East Haythorne Ave.
Shredding will be done every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. A more than $4,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management paid for a new shredder.
Vigo County residents can bring up to two medium-sized boxes. Boxes, bags or bins will be returned to residents for reuse, recycling or disposal. All documents are cross-cut shred on-site, by the end of each day. The service is for Vigo County residents only and business documents are prohibited, along with binders of any kind.
For a list of prohibited items, visit the district’s website at vigocountysolidwaste.org/document-shredding.
The solid waste management’s board of directors met Thursday, and Karrum Nasser, executive director, told the board that a plastic cap collection event is complete for the 12 Points business district. The district will submit enough caps to make 12 plastic trash cans and 12 benches, Nasser said. It takes about 200 pounds to make one bench and about 225 pounds to make a trash can, he said after the meeting.
As for recycling, Nasser said the district has processed 75.74 tons in the first four months of this year “and last year we did 100 tons, so we are already close to beating the total we did last year,” he said. The increase, he said, is from residents coming to the district location as Indiana State University no longer operates a recycling center.
A township cleanup in New Goshen on April 10 filled six roll-off Dumpsters. “We had about 85 [vehicles] that came. I am waiting on tonnage, but my guess is about 15 tons” were collected, Nasser told the board.
The cleanups are conducted 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other cleanup dates are:
• April 24 — Nevins Township cleanup (at Fontanet Fire Department)
• May 8 — Nevins Township cleanup (at Burnett Fire Department)
• May 15 — Riley Township cleanup (at Riley Baseball field)
• May 15 — City of Terre Haute clean up (citywide)
• June 19 — Prairieton Township clean up (at United Methodist Church)
Nasser said the solid waste district will also have a cleanup of Darwin Road on April 17. Additionally, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management district has a new logo that contains an image of the Vigo County Courthouse, which replaces an image of a flower.
