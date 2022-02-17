Vigo Solid Waste app a hit

In its first 30 days, a new mobile application had more than 560 downloads, said Karrum Nasser, executive director of the Vigo County Solid Waste District.
“We are still updating some links for illegal dumping that need corrected as well as events on the calendar. We took advantage of the push notification feature to let people know we were closed during the recent storms,” Nasser told the Vigo County Solid Waste District Board on Thursday.
“So far it is about 60/40 on the city use versus the county use” of the mobile app, Nasser said.
That app is available for both Apple and Android devices and can be found under “Vigo County Recycles.” The app allows Vigo County residents to schedule pickup of old items such as couches at the touch of an electronic button or find dates and times for township cleanups, e-recycling and paper shredding days.
Nasser said 30.91 tons of waste was recycled in January, compared to 17.68 tons in January of last year. Nasser said the increase could be in part due to the start of the app, but it is too early to determine it’s impact.
The district has 24 township clean up dates scheduled, which can be found on the district’s website at www.vigocountysolidwaste.org. That website will be relaunched on March 1 with a new site that will better link with the mobile app, Nasser said.
The 2022 Tox-Away Day for Vigo County residential waste is slated for Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the solid waste district site at 3230 E Haythorne Ave.
Effective April 1, the Solid Waste District site will have new hours, with longer hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The new hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
