The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing endangered adult.
Shaylee Argenziano, 30, went missing from a group home about 6 p.m. Saturday.
She is described as a while woman about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and and 150 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes. She might be wearing a black sweatshirt and glasses.
Argenziano suffers from diabetes and mental illness.
She might be attempting to get to Greenwood.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Vigo central dispatch at 812-232-3801 or call 911 if an emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.