Vigo sheriff's office limits access to facilities

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is limiting access to its facilities until further notice due to increased COVID-19 activity in the county.
According to a news released from the Vigo Sheriff's Office, effective Monday Nov. 16, it is asked that only urgent business be conducted in the office.
For all other business:
• Copies of accident reports can be bought from buycrash.com.
• Copies of incident/ case reports can be obtained via email to reports@vigosheriff.in.gov. Emails should contain name, date of incident and case/ incident number.
• All processes to complete a gun permit request will be via telephone. Applicants are asked to call 812-462-3226, extension 5, during normal business hours.
• The office will not be releasing general property from evidence without a court order. Those affected may call 812-462-3226, extension 5, and ask for a property release officer.
• All tax warrants need paid online at govpaynet.com or mailed to the sheriff's office.
To file a non-emergent/ general report, Vigo residents are asked to do one of the following:
• If you prefer to speak with an officer by phone call 812-232-3801. A dispatcher will assist in getting an officer to reach out when available.
• If the report meets the criteria outlined at sheriff.vigocounty.in.gov, a report may be filed online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.