The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident in West Terre Haute that left a bicyclist seriously injured Monday.
At about 2:24 p.m., an unknown vehicle struck a bicyclist while traveling west near 3955 W. National Drive in West Terre Haute, according to the sheriff's office.
The bicyclist was transported to Union Hospital for serious injuries. The bicycle was red in color.
If anyone witnessed the crash or has any further information about this incident, please contact Detective Fischer at the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.
The number is 812-462-3226, ext. 7322.
