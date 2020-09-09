Vigo sheriff's deputy pleads to disorderly conduct

A suspended Vigo County sheriff’s deputy charged with domestic battery in April has been convicted of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.

Jeff Bell entered a guilty plea last week in Vigo Superior Court 4.

The plea agreement dismissed original charges of interference with reporting a crime and two counts of domestic battery, all misdemeanors. Bell received credit for two actual days served in jail at the time of his arrest and two good-time credit days.

Bell showed the court proof of successful completion of an anger management class.

An 18-year veteran of the sheriff's department, Bell held the rank of first sergeant at the time of his arrest.

A victim in the incident filed an affidavit with the court requesting no prosecution of Bell for the charges of domestic battery and interference with reporting a crime.

A meeting of the merit board has been called for Monday to consider the status of Bell as a deputy.