Vigo sheriff warns of scam asking callers to send money

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse is warning residents of a scam call. In the scam call, the caller identifies themselves as "The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office/Department," or “The Terre Haute Sheriff’s Department.” The caller tells victims there's a warrant for their arrest for various reasons.
The victims are directed to get a money order and mail it to a specified address. The suspect may also ask the victim to pay the “fine” over the phone, which should never be done. The caller warns victims if they don’t pay, deputies will come and arrest them.
Plasse warns, "We would never solicit money for any reason. If you are called by these individuals, please report them to your local law enforcement agency."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.