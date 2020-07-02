A Rosedale man arrested Wednesday in Greencastle faces criminal charges in connection with a June burglary and auto theft in northern Vigo County.
James Michael Allen Howard, 29, was lodged in the Putnam County Jail on Thursday after being arrested on a failure to appear warrant from Parke County in connection with an unrelated 2018 theft case.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said detectives investigated a burglary in which a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette was taken, along with a couch, antique chair two beds, household goods and food items. Detectives learned a suspect in the burglary was a family member of the victim, the sheriff said.
On Monday, detectives learned the Corvette was recovered by Greencastle Police at an apartment complex. Inside the car, police found a wallet with a driver's license belonging to the burglary victim's family member.
Plasse said police learned the suspect was Howard, who was living with his girlfriend at the Northview Apartments in Greencastle.
On Wednesday, Vigo County detectives attempted to serve a search warrant at the apartment with assistance from the Greencastle Police and an Indiana State Police SWAT team. Three apartment occupants refused to come out for three and a half hours, resulting in a standoff.
Two other people who exited the apartment were also detained but released from the scene after being warned not to return to the apartment complex. Greencastle Police later learned both people had returned to the apartment, so they were both arrested for trespassing.
Court hearing dates were not available for Howard.
