Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse told the County Council on Tuesday he needs $550,000 this year for police body cameras.

The total cost would be paid over five years at about $110,00 per year.

“It has to go through a bidding process and then get approval from the commissioners first before it can come to the County Council,” the sheriff said. “It is the same body camera system that the city has, and I would support getting that one when it gets to that point,” Plasse said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“I do not have the funds to pay for that every year,” the sheriff told the council.

The city of Terre Haute last year began training on the cameras, costing the city $189,000 a year, or $946,000 for five years. That system is from Body Worn by Utility Inc. of Decatur, Georgia.

Under a new organizational setup, no votes were taken by the council this Tuesday, as this was a sunshine or non-voting session. And this particular request from the sheriff’s office won’t come back to the council this month for a vote, but only after the measure clears the commissioners.

The cameras were brought up in discussion after Council President Aaron Loudermilk said he is seeking capital and personnel costs from county departments. Loudermilk said the council has to keep a close watch on funding requests this year.

That close watch is at least through August, when the council can determine if tax revenue collection is lower than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the meeting, Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble said, “If we do wind up with revenue reductions even for next year, we have cash balances to handle it. It is just too early to predict any impact.”

The council is slated to vote next week on a request for $29,994 from the sheriff’s E-Share Asset Forfeiture Fund for a new 2021 Dodge Ram. The funds are already collected from seized money by the county’s drug task force. However, Councilman David Thompson and Loudermilk each questioned if the truck, slated to haul supplies and used for maintenance needs, was necessary, adding other county department trucks could be used for that purpose.

In a separate request, Norm Loudermilk, executive director of the Vigo County Juvenile Center, said future costs for the center this year include repairing a lobby ceiling, repairing a concrete block wall with a large crack and obtaining a new vehicle to transport juveniles to other counties.

Loudermilk is seeking approval to spend $40,000 from a non-reverting Juvenile Justice Care of Prisoner Fund. The fund already has $33,900 in the account, with another $15,000 of invoices to be received. Loudermilk said an additional $15,000 in invoices are to be billed.

Loudermilk said the fund will have $60,000 once all bills are collected. The juvenile center houses 19 juveniles, of which 40 percent are from other counties such as Clay, Owen, Putnam, Parke, Warren and Fountain. The county charges $125 per day per juvenile.

The funding is for repair to the building and systems, door and lock replacement, annual and new-hire training, equipment and other expenses.

The council had no questions regarding a $230,000 appropriation for Honey Creek Fire Protection District. The funds are already in the district’s cumulative fund, but they require a spending OK from the council. The district is seeking to purchase six life-pack defibrillators and two CRP compression systems.

Next week, the council will vote on re-appropriating $2.7 million left over at the end of 2020 for COVID-19 expenses. The county received more than $3.4 million from the federal CARES Act but received the funding late in the year, Bramble told the council.

“We appropriated the entire amount for CARES Act expenses, but the appropriation dies at the end of year… so it needs to be re-appropriated for [COVID-19] purposes,” the auditor said.

The council also heard of a proposed ordinance, charging a $50 fee for sex offender registration. Vigo County does not charge a fee while other counties do, the sheriff told the council. About 200 offenders in the county are required to register annually, the sheriff said.

The council meets at 5 p.m. Feb. 9 to vote on funding requests.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.