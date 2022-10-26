The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to be aware of a police impersonation scam.
The sheriff's office on Wednesday said it had received two separate reports of someone impersonating a deputy sheriff via a telephone call.
In both instances the caller told the victims that they had warrants for their arrest and wanted them to meet somewhere to pay a fine or face jail time.
If you receive one of these calls, do not respond to requests for payment and do not meet the caller for any reason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.