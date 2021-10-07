Vigo sheriff says reports of bleach poisoning inaccurate

Reports of bleach poisoning at the Vigo County Jail are not accurate, Sheriff John Plasse said.
Several inmates claimed they'd been served bleach in their juice cops at lunch on Monday.
Sheriff John Plasse said bleach was not served to anyone. Rather, an investigation into reports of bleach in the juice cups in the jail's N-Pod revealed too much dish sanitizer was dispensed by a dishwasher during the cleaning process, the sheriff said.
The dishwasher has been adjusted, Plasse said.
The nurse did go into the block and individually evaluate those who said they had ingested bleach, Plasse said.
No inmate reported health issues, Plasse said. No inmates were transported to a hospital for treatment as a result of the issue.
