Vigo sheriff says protect your catalytic converters

Catalytic converters are like catnip for thieves: They’re easy to remove from beneath cars, and they contain valuable precious metals like rhodium, platinum and palladium, which scrapyards will buy then sell to recycling facilities.
Victims of such thefts can spend $1,000 or more to have them replaced.
But Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse has partnered with Brian Niece, owner of the Midas at 2300 S. 3rd St., in an attempt to curtail such thefts. Owners are invited to take their vehicles to Midas, and Niece’s staff will paint the catalytic converters and engrave the last six digits of the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) on them. The service is free to the auto owner.
“Other cities across the country have been doing things to combat the theft of catalytic converters,” Plasse said during a Tuesday press conference. “We’ve seen a lot of thefts of those here in Vigo County and Terre Haute. We reached out to Brian when we saw some of these other efforts and he agreed to do that.”
The sheriff’s office will provide Midas with paint and an engraver, and the service center provides the actual labor.
“He does the hard part, we have the easy part,” Plasse said.
Would-be thieves will see the painted catalytic converter and opt not to steal it, Plasse and Niece hope.
Thefts of catalytic converters have been on the rise since 2019, when only seven were stolen. In 2020, 59 were stolen, followed by 162 in 2021. So far in 2022, 61 have been stolen, so this year is not on pace to surpass 2021’s numbers. “But it’s still an issue,” Plasse said.
“People cannot afford to have their catalytic converter replaced, because it is a high-dollar item,” Niece said. “Hopefully, [this process] will fix it, but it won’t fix it all. As long as we can get some of them safe, because it’s not a cheap fix.”
Honda Accords, Toyota Priuses and Ford F-250s are the most commonly targeted vehicles for catalytic converter thefts, Niece said.
Midas’ offer went into effect Tuesday. Car owners are invited to call 812-872-5179 to set up a time for the free service.
“Or, people can just walk in, and I’ll do it as soon as I can,” Niece said.
Plasse expects this service to be much in demand, so he requested, “People, please be patient with Brian and his staff.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
