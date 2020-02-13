An attempted hanging today by a juvenile in custody at the Vigo County Juvenile Center is prompting a review of the facility for safety, Sheriff John Plasse said.
The girl in custody was seen on the floor of her cell by a guard, who entered the cell and rendered aid, the sheriff said. She had attempted to hang herself.
The juvenile was alert and talking, but as a precaution, an ambulance was called and she was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Plasse said the girl had been at the facility for a few days.
The attempt is the first one that has occurred since Plasse became sheriff at the start of 2019.
He said a review of the facility will be done to limit objects that detainees could use to harm themselves. An example of a precaution already in the plans for construction of a new county jail: Towel hooks in the showers are designed to release if too much weight is applied, preventing hanging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.