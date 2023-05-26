A man has been flown by an IU Lifeline helicopter to a hospital following a grass-cutting accident in southern Vigo County, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
Police responded at 12:52 p.m. today to East Harlan Drive and Bruner Street in southern Vigo County.
When deputies arrived, they learned a tractor had overturned on a man.
"Witnesses heard the man yelling for help and assisted in freeing the male from under the tractor before deputies arrived. (Emergency Medical Service) was on scene shortly after and administered medical care to the male," the sheriff's office said in an email.
The man's condition is unknown at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
