Sharing a meal with friends is believed to be the contact point for two Vigo County officials who recently fought through COVID-19 infections.

Sheriff John Plasse returned to his office Tuesday after spending about two weeks quarantined in a camper outside his house.

Norm Loudermilk, director of the Vigo County Juvenile Center, has also returned to work after about two weeks of fevers and body aches that he said put him in agony.

No occupants or staff of the county jail or juvenile detention center were exposed to COVID-19, both Plasse and Loudermilk said.

While one jail staff member did test positive several weeks ago, no jail inmates have tested positive in the jail during the pandemic, Plasse said.

New inmates booked into the jail are kept in quarantine for 14 days — if they stay that long — before being moved into the general population, and they have regular temperature checks as a precaution, the sheriff said.

Loudermilk said youths at the detention center are wearing masks when around others, and the staff continues to wear masks and apply social distancing in the facility.

Both Plasse and Loudermilk identified a meal with friends in early October as the most likely place for getting the virus. At other times when in public, both said, they wear masks and social distance as directed by public health officials.

“I know some people aren’t believers in wearing masks, but it worked for me. I contracted it while eating,” Plasse said of the birthday celebration where he was exposed to someone who didn’t know they had the virus.

“I’m a firm believer in wearing masks when around other people," the sheriff said. "When I go in a store, I’m going to wear it as a courtesy for other people.”

Loudermilk identified a similar exposure situation.

“I wore a mask religiously,” he said. “One day I wasn’t feeling up to par. The next day I felt bad and got tested. By the time I got home I had severe cramps and body aches, chills and fever, and later I got the results — I was positive.”

He said he experienced 12 days of fever and body aches, but didn’t have trouble breathing until the 10th day.

Plasse said he found out Oct. 6 he had been around a person who tested positive for COVID-19, so he stayed away from others on Oct. 7, and he felt fine.

To be sure, he did go with his wife to a testing clinic in Paris, Illinois, that has results in 15 minutes. Plasse said his test came back positive, but his wife’s was negative.

By Oct. 8, however, he was having symptoms and decided to work from home.

Plasse said his symptoms were severe chest pains, but he didn’t feel he was having a heart attack. He said he had previously spoken to a physician who said his own COVID-19 symptoms began with severe pressure in his chest.

Plasse said he tried to sleep off his symptoms and not worry about it, and he did not have a fever that he noticed.

“I was fortunate,” the sheriff said. “My case wasn’t severe. The chest pressure and body aches were bearable. I never lost my senses of smell or taste like some people report. I never had a temperature.”

Taking Tylenol offered relief from the body aches, he said, but when he didn’t take Tylenol, the pain returned. He still has a small cough.

Plasse said he did go to a rural area away from people to take a walk at one point during his recovery, but his strength was gone.

“It’s nothing to mess around with,” he said of the illness. “All I could do was drink fluids, take Tylenol and watch TV.”

Loudermilk said the illness caused his joints to ache, and he couldn’t get comfortable no matter which way he laid. He judged his own recovery by how many laps he could take around his own backyard.

“There’s two types of people, in my opinion. People who’ve already had it, and people who are going to get it,” Loudermilk said, adding that taking Tylenol regularly was the only source of relief from the body aches.

Both Plasse and Loudermilk know people who have died due to COVID-19.

"This thing isn't a joke. This isn't politics. It's not Democrat or Republican," Loudermilk said. "If you get it, it can kill you."

Dr. Darren Brucken, hospitalist at Terre Haute Regional Hospital and the Vigo County Health Commissioner, has been following the coronavirus pandemic since its outbreak. He confirmed that shared meals have a high possibility for transmitting the virus because people usually sit close together indoors and unmask for meals.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The social interactions before and after meals — such as saying hello and goodbye, or shared car rides — also put people at risk of contracting a respiratory virus from another person.

“It is a large concern as we approach the holiday season, of course,” Brucken said. Ideally, people not in your immediate family household should be discouraged from attending gatherings with each other.”

Sitting outdoors or on patios with proper ventilation and with appropriate spacing are also important measures people can take to help reduce the risk of transmission.

“It’s the same things we continue to tell people” Brucken said. “Stay masked, stay away, stay safe.”

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.