Vigo sheriff: Car hit by 2 trains, but driver had exited

A passenger vehicle was hit by two trains early Wednesday in Vigo County, but the driver had already gotten out of the vehicle and was uninjured.
Further, despite extensive property damage, no train crew were hurt.
Vigo County sheriff's deputies were dispatched just before 4:40 a.m. to a section of tracks near Lucas Street and Jamieson Road in northern Vigo County, Sheriff John Plasse said in a news release.
An investigation revealed that a vehicle attempted to turn around and got stuck on the tracks. The driver then got out and walked away. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle was struck by two separate trains traveling in opposite directions.
The vehicle was completely destroyed, and several train engines were damaged.
The vehicle driver was was located walking down the road and cited for leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating a vehicle with expired plates, according to the sheriff's office.
Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.
