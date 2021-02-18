Starting in April, the Vigo County Solid Waste District will offer electronic waste (e-waste) days to county residents on the first Wednesday of every month.
Previously the district held an e-waste day every other month.
”There is so much demand now [to dispose of e-waste] because you can get a new TV for $200 at Walmart, so people want to get rid old TVs, whether it is a flat screen or the large older TVs,” said Karrum Nasser, executive director of the solid waste management district.
The next slated e-waste day is March 16, from noon to 4 p.m. at the district’s recycling center at 3230 E. Haythrone Ave. That service then changes to first Wednesdays staring with April.
”We will be able to offset the monthly cost by continuing to charge for TVs,” Nasser told the district board Thursday.
The cost to dispose of TVs remains at $20 each, while all other electronics such as printers or computers are fee to dispose of for county residents. There is no limit on TVs for disposal.
The March e-waste event will continue to be a cash only option. The district by April could begin to accept credit cards, pending approval from the district board which includes Vigo County commissioners.
In other business, Nasser suggested the district board obtain a paper shredder instead of contracting out the service.
The district offers onsite paper shredding the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon.
Nasser said the district “is charged $180 a hour, so we do it for two hours, that is $360 each month. So, we are spending more than $4,000 (annually). And if we bought our own, we could do that service more than just one Saturday,” he said. “We had 50 cars at our last shred event.”
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, chairman of the district board, said the city could also use the shredder for its city paper waste. Nasser said a new shredder would cost about $8,500.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns, a member of the board, suggested Nasser contact Indiana State University to see if the university would be disposing of any shredding machines if they do not restart their recycling center.
Earlier this month, ISU President Deborah Curtis said the university has “put a pause” on its recycling center. ISU officials are working on budget reductions enrollment losses and uncertain state funding.
