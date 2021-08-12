Vigo sees small dip in 2020 census numbers

Indiana’s Wabash Valley counties all saw a small decrease in population according to the 2020 U.S. Census data released Thursday.
Vigo County’s population dipped 1.6 percent between 2010 and 2020, while the Wabash Valley’s population decreased 2.5 percent.
Vigo County has a population of 106,153 in 2020, ranking 17th largest out of 92 counties in the state. The county had a decrease of 1,695 people between 2010 and 2020, marking a 1.6 percent population decline.
Other counties in the Wabash Valley, part of the Terre Haute Metropolitan Statistical Area, include Clay, Sullivan, Parke and Vermillion counties.
Clay County, ranking as the 60th largest county in the state, has a population of 26,456. The county had a decrease of 424 people from 2010 to 2020, for a 1.5 percent decrease in population. Sullivan County, ranking at 69th in the state, has a population of 20,817, a drop of 658 people over the past decade, for a 3.1 percent decrease.
Parke County, ranking 78th in the state, has a population of 16,156. The county lost 1,183 people from 2010 to 2020, marking a 6.8 percent population decline. Vermillion County, ranking 80th in the state, has a 2020 population of 15,439, dropping of 773 people for a 4.8 percent decrease in population.
Looking at the entire state, Indiana’s 2020 population is up 4.7 percent, gaining 301,726 people from 2010 to 2020, making the state’s population 6,785,528. The state ranks as the 17th largest state in the nation.
Utah had the fastest-growing adult population at 22.8% growth, while North Dakota posted the fastest-growing population under at 18 at 22.1% growth, according to the Census.
“More than three-quarters, 77.9%, of the U.S. population were age 18 and over,” said Andrew Roberts, chief of the sex and age statistics branch in the Census Bureau’s Population Division. “The adult population grew faster than the nation as a whole. By comparison, the population under age 18 was 73.1 million in 2020, a decline of 1.4% from the 2010 Census.”
Nationally, the U.S. population in 2020 was 331,449,281, up 7.4 percent from 2010, which is an increase of 22,703,743 people, according to the Census.
The largest population increases were in big cities, with the 10 largest U.S. cities for the first time all having a population of at least 1 million people.
The largest city in the United States in 2020 remains New York with 8.8 million people, up 7.7 percent from 2010 to 2020; followed by Los Angeles at 3.8 million people, up 2.8 percent from 2010 to 2020.
The remaining cities, in order are Chicago at 2.7 million, up 1.9 percent from 2010 to 2020; Houston at 2.3 million, up 9.8 percent; Phoenix at 1.608 million, which posted the largest gain at 11.2 percent; Philadelphia at 1.603 million, up 5.1 percent; San Antonio, Texas, at 1.4 million, up 8.1 percent; San Diego at 1.38 million, up 6.1 percent; Dallas at 1.30 million, up 8.9 percent; and San Jose, Calif., at 1.01 million, up 7.1 percent.
Additionally, 312 of the 384 U.S. metro areas gained population between 2010 and 2020.
The fastest-growing U.S. metro area between the 2010 Census and 2020 Census was The Villages, Florida, which grew 39% from about 93,000 people to about 130,000 people. Additionally, 72 U.S. metro areas lost population, with the largest percentage declines in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, dropping 12.5 percent, and Danville, Illinois, dropping 9.1 percent.
The population of U.S. metro areas grew by 9% from 2010 to 2020, resulting in 86% of the population living in U.S. metro areas in 2020, compared to 85% in 2010.
“Many counties within metro areas saw growth, especially those in the South and West. However, as we’ve been seeing in our annual population estimates, our nation is growing slower than it used to,” said Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau. “This decline is evident at the local level where around 52% of the counties in the United States saw their 2020 Census populations decrease from their 2010 Census populations.”
Race and ethnicity highlights
The Census added two separate questions on Hispanic origin and race, to yield “a more accurate portrait of how people self-identify, showing the U.S. population is much more multiracial and more diverse than what we have measured in the past,” said Nicholas Jones, Census director and senior advisor of race and ethnic research and outreach.
Some race and ethnicity highlights:
• The white population remained the largest race or ethnicity group in the United States, with 204.3 million people identifying as white alone. Overall, 235.4 million people reported white alone or in combination with another group. However, the white alone population decreased by 8.6% since 2010.
• The “two or more races” population, also referred to as the multiracial population, has changed considerably since 2010. The multiracial population was measured at 9 million people in 2010. That is now 33.8 million people in 2020, a 276% increase.
The “in combination” multiracial populations for all race groups accounted for most of the overall changes in each racial category, Jones said.
• All of the race alone or in combination groups experienced increases. The “some other race alone or in combination group” (at 49.9 million) increased 129%, surpassing the black or African American population (46.9 million) as the second-largest race alone or in combination group.
• The next largest racial populations were the “Asian alone or in combination group” (24 million), the American Indian and Alaska Native alone or in combination group (9.7 million), and the Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination group (1.6 million).
• The Hispanic or Latino population, which includes people of any race, was 62.1 million in 2020. The Hispanic or Latino population grew 23%, while the population that was not of Hispanic or Latino origin grew 4.3% since 2010.
“It is important to note that these data comparisons between the 2020 Census and 2010 Census race data should be made with caution, taking into account the improvements we have made to the Hispanic origin and race questions and the ways we code what people tell us,” Jones said.
Accordingly, data from the 2020 Census show “different but reasonable and expected distributions from the 2010 Census for the white alone population, the Some Other Race alone or in combination population, and the Multiracial population, especially for people who self-identify as both White and Some Other Race,” according to the Census.
As far as a race and ethnic diversity index, Hawaii has the most diverse population at 76 percent, followed by California at 69.7 percent.
Indiana’s top three largest racial or ethnic groups in 2020 are white at 75.5 percent; black or African American at 9.4 percent; and Hispanic or Latino at 8.2 percent.
