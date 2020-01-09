In an effort to establish a new department, Vigo County commissioners are seeking to restructure the county highway department.
The restructuring would merge the county highway department into the county engineering department. It would expand the role of the county engineer, who would oversee the combined department. It also would eliminate the positions of assistant county engineer, highway office manager and assistant highway superintendent, according to a letter to the Vigo County Council.
The restructuring, if funded by the County Council, would also create a GIS (geographic information system) department and GIS director. A GIS manager would move from the county’s Area Planning Department into the new GIS department. The GIS plat supervisor position in the county auditor’s office would be eliminated.
“In many counties, there is a single highway engineering department and that is what many (Indiana) counties are now doing,” Brad Anderson, president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, said Thursday.
“We are seeking to make a GIS Department. We want to move the GIS into the engineering department as that deals with all the [road] levels and heights, the elevations, all the drainage, the ditch work, pipes, all would be inventoried on the GIS,” Anderson said.
“The whole idea is to be able to go to a computer and pull up everything we have, but right now some of that is done by the assessor out of plat mapping,” Anderson said.
Efficiencies and not having to bid certain work out would more than pay for creation of the GIS department, he said.
Commissioners did not fill a one-year contract for a new highway superintendent after highway superintendent Dan Bennett retired at the end of 2019. Assistant superintendent Bob James has temporarily assumed those duties.
Under the restructuring, Vigo County Engineer Larry Robbins would serve as highway director/engineer. Other positions would be a highway superintendent assumed by James and an engineering services position overseen by Neil Costello who is the current assistant county engineer.
The highway office manager position would become accounting/office manager, along with three office administration positions and a parts supervisor position, according to a letter this month from Robbins to the Vigo County Council.
“This opportunity has arisen due to the departure of key personnel within the highway department along with changes required of the Motor Vehicle Highway budget and requirements needed to be eligible for the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Program,” Robbins stated in the Jan. 3 letter.
Robbins developed the preliminary restructuring plan, along with new job descriptions, on the request of county commissioners.
“There has also been some concerns over highway equipment and the growing need to maintain a failing fleet as well as a desire to add a GIS Department to help make services more efficient and available to the public,” Robbins stated in the letter.
The issue goes before the Vigo County Council’s personnel committee on Tuesday for an initial review of costs and savings, as well as job descriptions.
