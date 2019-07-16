Vigo seeks stronger response for U.S. Census

With the 2020 U.S. Census just eight months away, the Vigo County Board of Commissioners intends to form a special committee charged with finding ways to encourage county residents to participate in the national count done every decade.
Commissioner President Brad Anderson said commissioners have met several times with census officials about the 2020 census.
Anderson said it is “discouraging” from talks with census officials who say some census tracts in and around Terre Haute may have less than a 70 percent response rate. In the 2000 census, one tract in Terre Haute had a response rate of 57 percent.
“We will work with a committee to put something together to get a good response out of Vigo County and the city of Terre Haute,” Brad Anderson said.
Commissioner Judith Anderson said the results of the census “is important to the county and city as that is what our [federal] funding is based on. If we have people not responding to the census, we are being very much under paid, so to speak,” she said.
Each year, the federal government distributes more than $675 billion to states and communities based on census data.
Census Day is April 1, 2020. This time, the Census Bureau reports that people will be able to respond online, by phone as well as by mail. The U.S. Census reports 95 percent of households will receive an invitation for the census via mail, with 5 percent receiving an invitation from a census taker.
The census also determines how many representatives each state has in Congress and is used to draw Congressional district boundaries. The apportionment counts, used to divide up the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, is due by Dec. 31, 2020. Redistricting counts will be sent to states by March 31, 2021.
The U.S. Census Bureau has already been accepting applications for census takers at 2020census.gov/jobs or by calling 1-855-JOB-2020.
Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said while it is not part of the census, an informal homeless count will be conducted in Vigo County on Friday.
“We have been saying there are between 300 to 400 people sleeping outside within Vigo County,” he said. A federal “Point in Time” count is conducted annually in January as part of a U.S. Housing and Urban Development program, which helps determine federal funding.
Kearns said the problem of a count in January is that many people are not outdoors when that count is done. “In the last month, a lot of people who were in camps within the city have moved out ... into the county limits outside of the city,” Kearns said, adding there is a growing problem of people who have homes but are living in them without working utilities.
Kearns said he hopes to work with the Vigo County Health Department to fund a homeless coordinator for the county.
“It is a dire situation,” the commissioner said.
The jail issue
In a separate matter, Robert Murray, executive director of the Taxpayers Association of Vigo County Inc., urged commissioners to meet with officials of the city of Terre Haute on the jail location prior to the City Council’s Aug. 1 meeting, when a vote might be taken on a request to rezone property at 550 Honey Creek Drive for a new jail.
Vigo County resident Karen Raubuck questioned if the Terre Haute City Council does not rezone that property for the jail, will the county put a jail in the industrial park.
“There has been discussion on that. We own the property and (it) does not need to be rezoned,” said Commissioner President Brad Anderson. Raubuck said commissioners need to think about taxpayers.
“We do. That is what has happened in the past, they have not thought about taxpayers and have done it wrong the last two times they have built jails,” the board president said.
In previous meetings, Anderson said he “made a poor decision” while previously serving on the Vigo County Council, voting to convert a former office building into an expanded jail.
Commissioner Judith Anderson said commissioners have held many public meetings on the jail.
“I think we have put out enough information and every opportunity for the public, and every opportunity for the City Council, who have dribbled in here one by one by one,” Anderson said. “They saw plans and asked all the questions they needed. All these opportunities have been met. If they have not done their due diligence to find out what they are going to vote on, that is on them, not on us,” the commissioner said.
Brad Anderson added “it is not about the site anymore. It is the design and what we are going to do to make it more efficient and build a jail right this time. They (city officials) have all seen the plans and have all seen our design.”
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.