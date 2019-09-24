Vigo seeks proposals for former IP property

Vigo County Commissioners are seeking private-sector investors to revive the former International Paper property on Prairieton Road in Terre Haute.
Commissioners Tuesday approved advertising a request for proposals (RFP) for development under a 5-year lease, with a potential for renewal.
"We want to see some improvements," said Commissioner President Brad Anderson. "I think it will be good for the community if we can find something that goes along with the (RFP) guidelines and some of the things we would like to see over there. We will ask for potential investors to look at that. Commissioners will make the decision on what is suitable and what will go over there," Anderson said.
Requests are to be submitted by 10 am Oct. 11. In its RFP, commissioners state they anticipate to accept a lease by Nov. 1, allowing any potential contract and lease to be finalized by Dec. 1.
"We have had interest for a concert venue, it could be something like a park, we don't know. We want to see and this is a way of finding out who is interested and who has the financial resources to do something like that," Anderson said.
The property has had some previous interest from the private sector.
In October, 2018, Tim Drake, his wife, Kelly, and brother-in-law Jason Lane and two other investors announced they had formed Lukebo Inc. with the purpose of converting the former IP property into a music event center, adding a 5,000-seat outdoor amphitheater. The group at the time estimated it would take a $1.5 million to convert the property for such a venue.
The land previously has been part of International Paper, which shut down its Terre Haute mill in 2007.
The county purchased 65 acres at 2401 Prairieton Road in December 2016 for $600,000 from Powerdyne Terre Haute Holdings LLC after a failed project to convert sewage into biodiesel.
The property had been considered by commissioners for a new county jail, however, a rezoning request failed to pass the Terre Haute City Council in December 2018. A new county jail is now slated for construction off of Honey Creek Drive near the city's sewage treatment facility.
Commissioners say the evaluation for a property lease will be made on criteria of:
• Nature of investment and planned use.
• Lease term and lease payment.
• Creation of jobs and other features of a proposal that enhance the community.
• References.
• Any other issue deemed relevant by commissioners.
The board can request financial statements and other planning documents and potential lessees may be asked to interview, according to the RFP.
