Vigo seeing increase in vaccinations

Likely triggered by concerns about the Delta variant, the Vigo County Health Department Clinic has seen an increase in people seeking the COVID vaccination.
At the same time, the health department reports that the number of COVID cases doubled last week to 118, up from 57 the week prior. On Wednesday alone, the health department received word of 32 new cases.
Earlier this summer, daily vaccinations had dwindled to about 15 per day, but that number jumped to about 50 per day after people began learning the more contagious Delta variant had become the dominant strain of coronavirus in Indiana, said Roni Elder, Vigo County Health Department spokeswoman.
“We’re still doing about 25 to 40 vaccines a day,” she said. “We’ve leveled off a little but we’re still doing more than we were prior to Delta.”
According to the Indiana Department of Health, as of Tuesday, 41,219 Vigo County residents — or 44.6% of those 12 and over — were fully vaccinated. People can get vaccinated at several sites in Vigo County in addition to the local health department clinic.
“I think people are concerned about Delta and I also think people don’t want to go back ... to where we were wearing masks and we were locked down — not saying those things are going to happen. But when you see those [COVID] cases increase, it kind of startles you that this isn’t over. We’re still in this,” Elder said.
She hopes that once the Pfizer vaccine receives full FDA approval next month, more people will get vaccinated.
The health department is preparing for a continued upswing in COVID cases and is getting more contact tracers.
“It’s spreading more in our community and we need people to take this serious and be cautious so we can get the numbers down,” Elder said.
While the health department prefers people schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at its clinic by calling 2-1-1 or by going to ourshot.in.gov., it does offer a walk-in clinic and offers all three vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.
The health department clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; it is closed for lunch from noon to 1 each day. The clinic is located in the Vigo County Annex, and the entrance faces First Street.
In an effort to encourage more people to vaccinate, a committee working with a state grant has created Tik Tok and Instagram accounts called “Vaccinate the Valley.”
“They are using those platforms to reach a younger population” and to educate them on the virus, Elder said. Those under age 18 need a parent’s signature to get a vaccine.
The pages share factual information and testimonials.
