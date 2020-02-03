There will be a meet-and-greet fundraiser for the Vigo County Search and Rescue Team from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the West Vigo Community Center, 127 W. Johnson Ave., West Terre Haute.
Rescue team members including dogs and their handlers will be on hand.
There will be a chili dinner available for $6 a bowl, which also includes peanut butter sandwich, drink and dessert.
The event will include a raffle with items from Hallie Hound Barkery, PetSmart, Top Guns and Serendipity Salon.
All proceeds to Vigo County Search and Rescue, an all-volunteer group that relies on community support. The fundraiser is organized by West Vigo High School FCCLA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.