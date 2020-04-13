Starting in May, the Vigo County School Corp. will move to a four-day remote learning week, Monday-Thursday. The last student day will be Thursday, May 14.
For the rest of April, students will continue to complete remote learning on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday only.
According to a press release from the school district, the change will give staff time at the end of the year to handle textbook return, packet return and close out the year for students. More information regarding the return of April’s K-8 packets, sending out of May K-8 packets, and textbook return will be provided soon.
On April 2, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that all K-12 schools in the state of Indiana must complete at least 20 days of remote learning before the end of the school year. The Vigo County School Corp. plan for remote learning days Monday-Wednesday in April and Monday-Thursday the first two weeks of May will allow it to reach 20 days of remote learning.
If parents, families, and caregivers have questions, they should contact their teachers, the release stated.
