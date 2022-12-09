Vigo County schools announced this afternoon they will employ an independent expulsion hearing officer as they begin disciplinary proceedings in the West Vigo racial harassment accusations.
Shortly after 4 p.m. today, the Vigo County School Corp. released the following statement from Superintendent Rob Haworth:
"On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the Vigo County School Corporation received the findings of a comprehensive investigation involving accusations of racial harassment.
"As a first step following the findings of an investigation conducted by West Vigo High School and the investigation conducted by outside investigators, the VCSC will employ an independent expulsion hearing officer as it begins to administer discipline in the upcoming weeks."
As the Trib-Star reported earlier this week, outside investigators from an Indianapolis law firm retained by the district were conducting a “comprehensive, school-wide investigation” into multiple claims of racial harassment involving students at West Vigo High School.
“It’s our hope that we get those results [from the investigation] back this week,” Haworth said on Tuesday. He added that once the school district receive the investigators' report, “we’ll starting going through that and deciding what are the appropriate actions to take.”
The allegations involve student-athletes at West Vigo, including the football team.
Three of the minority student-athletes have transferred to another school, one last year and two this year.
In one instance of the alleged harassment, a West Vigo student can be seen on a video on social media spelling out and saying a racial slur.
In another incident, a student was Photoshopped into a cotton field, with the photo depicting him working in the field.
The Terre Haute NAACP also has been made aware of the situation, said Sylvester Edwards, president of the Greater Terre Haute branch of the NAACP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.