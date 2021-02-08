The Vigo County School Corp. would receive an estimated $13.5 million as part of the second round of federal stimulus dollars, called CARES 2.0, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Education.
"We will be planning for how we can use these funds," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. "The funds must be used for items that address learning loss, environmental safety, educational technology, mental health support, and serving low-income students."
The district wants to use the funds "in a way that serves our students in a sustainable way with long-term impact," Riley said.
The district has until September 2023 to spend the funds.
Other Wabash Valley districts would receive the following amounts:
• Clay Community Schools: $3.4 million.
• South Vermillion: $1.2 million.
•North Central Parke: $1.4 million.
• Southwest Parke: $664,767.
• Southwest Sullivan: $827,880.
• Northeast Sullivan: $740,637.
It's estimated the state will receive $881 million for both public and nonpublic schools, according to IDOE.
“This CARES 2.0 federal funding offers the opportunity to focus on addressing the educational needs exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “As we all continue to navigate these challenges, it will be critical to better understand and take actions to mitigate the learning loss resulting from COVID-19, as well as capitalize on any opportunities for growth that have come to light as a result of this challenge.”
These funds include:
• Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER)
Planning allocations for Indiana’s public schools – the largest part of ESSER funding – total $799.4 million. These schools will submit their allowable expenses incurred from March 13, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2023, and then will be eligible for reimbursement. These funds are designed to tackle learning loss and achieve operational efficiencies.
• Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS)
Non-public schools’ planning allocations total $81.66 million, which can be used to fund services and support for these schools. These funds prioritize schools that enroll low-income students and are most impacted by the pandemic.
These planning allocations are preliminary and will be finalized in the coming months based on the Title I formula, according to IDOE.
The second federal stimulus package (CARES 2.0/CRRSA) also includes more than $115 million in discretionary funding available to the state, as well as $327.78 million available for higher education.
